Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.30. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 14,230 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nanophase Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 224.60% and a negative net margin of 23.59%.

About Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation develops and manufactures advanced materials and applications with an integrated nanomaterial and related technologies. It produces engineered nano and non-nano materials for use in various markets, which comprise personal care consisting of sunscreens as active ingredients and in formulated cosmetics; and architectural coatings, industrial coating applications, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and energy, as well as various surface finishing technology applications, such as optics.

