NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Up 27.8% in January

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NNVC opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $17.77.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

