NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.60

NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 69875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $164.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.60.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoXplore Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About NanoXplore (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

