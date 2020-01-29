NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) Short Interest Update

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 170,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ NH traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 21,189,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,078. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $226.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.52.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 10,106.10% and a negative net margin of 105.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NantHealth by 778.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in NantHealth by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74,108 shares during the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

