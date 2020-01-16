NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

NH traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. 75,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 10,106.10% and a negative net margin of 105.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NantHealth stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) by 778.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NantHealth were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

