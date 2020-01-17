NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.26. NantHealth shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 240,248 shares traded.

NH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a market cap of $157.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). NantHealth had a negative net margin of 105.82% and a negative return on equity of 10,106.10%. The business had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that NantHealth Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NantHealth stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,108 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.08% of NantHealth worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

