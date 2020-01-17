Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) to post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nantkwest’s earnings. Nantkwest reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nantkwest will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nantkwest.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 164,604.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

NK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:NK opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. Nantkwest has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $482.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

In other Nantkwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,216.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nantkwest by 303.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nantkwest by 4,218.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

