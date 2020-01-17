Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,604. The company has a market capitalization of $555.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 0.54. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 41.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com