Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $584.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.54. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

