NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.75 and last traded at $45.75, 425 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of NASB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a market cap of $337.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.20.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter.

NASB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit.

