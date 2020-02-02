Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $116.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nasdaq has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $116.80. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings

