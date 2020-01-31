Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $116.12 and last traded at $115.96, with a volume of 974531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.34.

The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $1,394,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Natixis raised its stake in Nasdaq by 612.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 23,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average is $102.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

