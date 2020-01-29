Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nasdaq stock opened at $110.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $111.59.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

