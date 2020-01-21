Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $4,876,900.00 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,876,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,715.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $151,695.39.

On Monday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $20,606.94.

Shares of NTRA opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. Natera Inc has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 337.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 80,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,436,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,829,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,791,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRA. BidaskClub lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

