Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.84 Million

Brokerages expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce $77.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.93 million. Natera reported sales of $67.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $296.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.01 million to $298.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $338.04 million, with estimates ranging from $330.97 million to $347.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Cowen upped their target price on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on Natera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,876,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 8,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $285,763.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,436.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,255 shares of company stock worth $11,303,217. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Natera by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Natera by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Natera by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 558,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.35. Natera has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.35.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

