Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $42.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Natera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 8,167 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $285,763.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,436.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,571 shares in the company, valued at $859,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,255 shares of company stock worth $11,303,217. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natera by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Natera by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Natera by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.35. Natera has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

