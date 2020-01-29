Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.13

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.13 and traded as low as $70.67. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $71.26, with a volume of 3,199 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $301.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.01.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 20.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Ronald G. Devos sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $985,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Genson sold 1,009 shares of Nathan’s Famous stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

