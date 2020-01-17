National Access Cannabis (CVE:META) Stock Price Down 7.9%

National Access Cannabis Corp (CVE:META) shares dropped 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, approximately 90,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 388,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03.

About National Access Cannabis (CVE:META)

National Access Cannabis Corp., through its subsidiary National Access Canada Corporation, owns and operates medical clinics in Canada. The company provides cannabinoid educational services; and medical cannabis treatments for patients through a network of physicians and health professionals. As of December 19, 2019, it had a portfolio of 36 licensed retail locations.

