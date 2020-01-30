National Access Cannabis (OTCMKTS:NACNF) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of National Access Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:NACNF) fell 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 56,036 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 98,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28.

National Access Cannabis Company Profile

National Access Cannabis Corp., through its subsidiary National Access Canada Corporation, owns and operates medical clinics in Canada. The company provides cannabinoid educational services; and medical cannabis treatments for patients through a network of physicians and health professionals. As of April 18, 2019, it operated 25 cannabis retail stores, which sells and distributes cannabis related products under the META and NewLeaf brands in Alberta and Manitoba.

