National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

National American University Holdngs Inc (OTCMKTS:NAUH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. National American University Holdngs shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 711,954 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.02.

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

