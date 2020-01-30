National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.09

National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and traded as high as $25.99. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 4,791,959 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$25.13 and a 200 day moving average of A$27.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69.

In related news, insider Ross McEwan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$25.46 ($18.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$127,295.00 ($90,280.14).

About National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

