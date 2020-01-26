National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.23.

TSE AC opened at C$47.18 on Friday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$28.35 and a 1 year high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.23.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.56 billion.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 11,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.31, for a total value of C$541,683.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$209,458.32. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total transaction of C$622,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$469,245.46. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $2,895,358.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?