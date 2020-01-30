National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Capreit in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30.

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$1.50. The business had revenue of C$198.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

