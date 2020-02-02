National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$174.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$173.00 to C$174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$147.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$174.44.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$141.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$144.41. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$131.31 and a 12-month high of C$157.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

