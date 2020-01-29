National Bank Financial Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.43.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$14.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$10.39 and a 12-month high of C$14.13. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.35.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Story: Range Trading