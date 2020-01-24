National Bank Financial Boosts Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target to C$0.70

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.40 to C$0.70 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 105.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NCU stock opened at C$0.34 on Wednesday. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.30 million and a P/E ratio of -56.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71.

In related news, Director Michael Brown bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,000.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

