National Bank Financial Comments on Artis REIT’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$127.01 million for the quarter.

Artis REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.42.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

