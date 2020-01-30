National Bank Financial Comments on Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$17.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

