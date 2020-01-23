National Bank Financial Comments on Boyd Group Income Fund’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a report released on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $5.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$566.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$562.93 million.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered Boyd Group Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$215.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$223.75.

Shares of BYD opened at C$216.65 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$201.63 and a twelve month high of C$229.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 57.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Boyd Group Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

