National Bank Financial Comments on Cae Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.50.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$39.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13. CAE has a 1 year low of C$27.12 and a 1 year high of C$39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$896.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$822.00 million.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

