National Bank Financial Comments on Corus Entertainment’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corus Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$377.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.15 million.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

