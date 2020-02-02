National Bank Financial Cuts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$3.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s current price.

BIR has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering cut Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut Birchcliff Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.96.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $465.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.24. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.69 and a 1-year high of C$4.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$130.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

