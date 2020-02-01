National Bank Financial Increases CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$42.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.50.

Shares of CAE stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.25. 759,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,126. CAE has a 12 month low of C$27.12 and a 12 month high of C$39.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.13.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$896.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$822.00 million. Analysts predict that CAE will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

