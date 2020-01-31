National Bank Financial Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$27.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on H. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hydro One from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. CSFB lowered Hydro One from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.77.

Shares of TSE:H traded up C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.83. 1,517,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$20.02 and a 12-month high of C$26.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.60.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is -408.23%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

