National Bank Financial Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$65.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.96.

TSE:SLF opened at C$62.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1,311.69 and a current ratio of 1,409.38. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$46.12 and a 52-week high of C$63.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.19.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 5.4400005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.44, for a total value of C$1,670,442.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,114,633.68. Insiders sold a total of 84,309 shares of company stock worth $5,045,188 over the last 90 days.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?