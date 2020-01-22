National Bank Financial Lowers Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$13.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective dropped by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.17.

TSE CAS opened at C$11.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.92. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$7.55 and a 12-month high of C$13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.43. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.17.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?