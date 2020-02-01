National Bank Financial Lowers Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Price Target to C$0.65

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gear Energy in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gear Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

GXE remained flat at $C$0.39 during midday trading on Friday. 57,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 million and a P/E ratio of 6.61. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.46 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

