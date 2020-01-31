National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$42.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CU. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.36.

Shares of TSE:CU traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.60. 405,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,078. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$32.93 and a twelve month high of C$40.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.49.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$885.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 45.91%.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,444,120.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level