National Bank Financial Raises Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target to C$38.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell’s FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MSI. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

TSE:MSI traded up C$0.57 on Friday, hitting C$35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 149,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.36. Morneau Shepell has a 1-year low of C$26.09 and a 1-year high of C$35.20.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$223.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

