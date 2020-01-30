National Bank Financial Reaffirms Sector Perform Overweight Rating for Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)‘s stock had its “sector perform overweight” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GWO. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.89.

Shares of GWO stock traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 547,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,022. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a current ratio of 12.29 and a quick ratio of 10.13. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$27.52 and a 12-month high of C$34.72.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$14.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.2199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance