National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $161.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.69 million.

NESR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NESR stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 28,664.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,177,000 after buying an additional 3,297,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 15,624.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,858 shares during the last quarter. SCF Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. SCF Partners Inc. now owns 6,506,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,341,000 after acquiring an additional 499,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

