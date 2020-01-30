National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OR. CIBC downgraded Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.89.

OR stock opened at C$12.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.60. Osisko gold royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.00 and a 12-month high of C$17.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -10.17.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$109.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.84%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

