National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$88.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.00 million and a PE ratio of -90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.13. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

