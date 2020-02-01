National Bank Financial Trims Petroshale (CVE:PSH) Target Price to C$1.10

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Petroshale from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of CVE:PSH traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 219,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $96.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. Petroshale has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.63.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$52.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petroshale will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petroshale Company Profile

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

