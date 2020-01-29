National Bank Financial Trims Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Target Price to C$6.50

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$5.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.95. The stock has a market cap of $400.48 million and a P/E ratio of 5.77. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.71 and a 52-week high of C$6.91.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

