National Bank Financial Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$43.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. GMP Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.00.

TSE:SU opened at C$40.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.84. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$36.32 and a 52 week high of C$46.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.12, for a total value of C$421,160.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total value of C$1,269,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,926 over the last three months.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

