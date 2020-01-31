National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.50.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$125.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.30. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$107.54 and a 1-year high of C$127.96.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total value of C$395,666.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,822.46. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$785,772.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

