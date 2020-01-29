National Bank Financial Weighs in on Exchange Income Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Exchange Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EIF. CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. AltaCorp Capital lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities cut Exchange Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.06.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$43.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.86. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$28.74 and a one year high of C$46.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$355.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.45 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.15%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

