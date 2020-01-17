National Bank Financial Weighs in on Metro, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Metro in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.83 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.25.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$54.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.79. Metro has a 52 week low of C$47.18 and a 52 week high of C$59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

