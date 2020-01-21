National Bank (NBHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect National Bank to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.37 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NBHC opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBHC. Stephens upgraded shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

